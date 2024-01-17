© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

The Metropolitan Area Planning Agency (MAPA) Has a Lot in Store for 2024, Mike Helgerson Explains on KIOS-FM

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published January 17, 2024 at 8:59 AM CST
The Metropolitan Area Planning Agency (MAPA) exists to provide local governments with planning and technical support, thinking regionally and long range on the core issues that impact the vibrancy of the greater Omaha-Council Bluffs area. And what a variety of issues they address!

Executive Director of MAPA, Mike Helgerson, spent some time on the “Live & Local” feature with Mike Hogan discussing many of the plans for 2024. During this two-part interview, projects such as Safe Streets and Roads for All, the Climate Pollution Reduction Plan, Blair Workforce Housing, Council Bluffs Planning & Environmental Linkages Study, and many more were discussed.

The future of this growing metropolitan area is being planned and it looks bright! If you would like more information or to see some of the other initiatives that are in process, go to the website www.MAPAcog.org.

 

