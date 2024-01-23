Omaha Dance Project Premiering Brand New Ballet, Artistic Director Juliette Henning Discusses on KIOS-FM

The Omaha Academy of Ballet (OAB) and Omaha Dance Project (ODP) presents a brand new ballet. Artistic Director, Juliette Henning, choreographed this brand-new ballet called “The Match Girl,” based off Hans Christian Anderson’s story, “The Little Match Girl.”

Juliette joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” in a two-part interview to discuss this new show which is a sad, heartfelt story that many are familiar with and includes multiple sections that display an array of styles of ballet. She also spoke about the guest choreographers and professional dancers who contribute during each season and she discussed how rewarding it is for her to have young students grow up in the academy, pursue a professional career, and make their way back to the local stage.

“The Match Girl” shows are January 27th at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and January 28th at 2:00 p.m. at the Mary Joy and Tal Anderson performing arts center which is at Marion High School.

More information is available at www.oabdance.org