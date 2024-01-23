© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Omaha Dance Project Premiering Brand New Ballet, Artistic Director Juliette Henning Discusses on KIOS-FM

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published January 23, 2024 at 12:14 PM CST
-

The Omaha Academy of Ballet (OAB) and Omaha Dance Project (ODP) presents a brand new ballet. Artistic Director, Juliette Henning, choreographed this brand-new ballet called “The Match Girl,” based off Hans Christian Anderson’s story, “The Little Match Girl.”

Juliette joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” in a two-part interview to discuss this new show which is a sad, heartfelt story that many are familiar with and includes multiple sections that display an array of styles of ballet. She also spoke about the guest choreographers and professional dancers who contribute during each season and she discussed how rewarding it is for her to have young students grow up in the academy, pursue a professional career, and make their way back to the local stage.

“The Match Girl” shows are January 27th at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and January 28th at 2:00 p.m. at the Mary Joy and Tal Anderson performing arts center which is at Marion High School.

More information is available at www.oabdance.org

 

-
Tags
Live and Local "Live & Local"live and localKIOS NewsNewsomaha academy of balletBalletomaha dance projectdance
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan