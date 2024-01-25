Gina Ponce Discusses an Opportunity for High School Jr.’s & Sr.’s to Meet Companies, Colleges, and Win Scholarships

High school juniors and seniors should mark their calendars for a fantastic event that will connect them to local companies, several colleges and universities, and gives them the chance to win a scholarship! The El Camino Latino conference is on February 16th at the John B. Muller Building on the campus of Bellevue University.

Gina Ponce, from Bellevue University, chatted with Mike Hogan about the event. This free, in-person event from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. allows students to connect with local corporations, explore career paths, and potentially receive one of ten, $1,000 scholarships from Bellevue University and Metropolitan Community College. Breakfast and lunch are provided.

The conference includes insights from leaders at companies like Berkshire Hathaway and Mutual of Omaha, as well as panel discussions featuring professionals like Kathy Bossman, Fire Chief, Omaha Fire Department, and Dalia Ruvalcaba, Independent Mental Health Practitioner.

But, you have to register by February 12th in order to secure a spot. The website for registration is https://www.bellevue.edu/event-forms/el-camino-latino-conference/.

More information can be found at https://news.bellevue.edu/bellevue-university-opens-registration-for-2024-latino-conference-for-high-schoolers/.