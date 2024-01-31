© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Kids Can Community Center Celebrates a Year in a New Building, 115 Years Helping Kids, and a Bright Future

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published January 31, 2024 at 10:59 AM CST
-

At Kids Can Community Center, their mission is to educate, engage, and inspire children through early childhood care and out-of-school experiences. And they have been doing that since 1908. Today they are a state-licensed childcare provider for children ages 6-weeks to 13-years old, offering full-day early childhood education and out-of-school programs.

During this two-part interview, CEO Robert Patterson spoke with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” about the rich history of the organization, the new building they enjoy, and the future for both the kids and the community center.

More information about registering, donating, or volunteering can be found at https://kidscan.org/.

-

 
Tags
Live and Local "Live & Local"live and localKIOS NewsNewskids canday care
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan