Kids Can Community Center Celebrates a Year in a New Building, 115 Years Helping Kids, and a Bright Future

At Kids Can Community Center, their mission is to educate, engage, and inspire children through early childhood care and out-of-school experiences. And they have been doing that since 1908. Today they are a state-licensed childcare provider for children ages 6-weeks to 13-years old, offering full-day early childhood education and out-of-school programs.

During this two-part interview, CEO Robert Patterson spoke with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” about the rich history of the organization, the new building they enjoy, and the future for both the kids and the community center.

More information about registering, donating, or volunteering can be found at https://kidscan.org/.