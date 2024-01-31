© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

What Can Possibly Go Wrong? All of It! Susie Baer Collins Talks About “The Play That Goes Wrong” on KIOS-FM

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published January 31, 2024 at 9:30 AM CST
-

The Omaha Community Playhouse (OCP) has opened a hysterical farce that is fun for everyone. “The Play That Goes Wrong” runs through February 18th. Co-Artistic Director of OCP and the director of this Tony Award Winning play, Susie Baer Collins, chatted with Mike Hogan about putting a show like this together. And working safely with one of the most important characters in the show…The set!

A masterpiece of malfunction, “The Play That Goes Wrong” is the can’t-miss theatrical experience of the season. OCP will offer an audio-described performance of “The Play That Goes Wrong” for those who are blind or visually impaired on Saturday, Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m. They will also offer an American Sign Language-interpreted performance of the show on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m. Please contact the OCP Box Office at (402) 553-0800 if you are interested in either of these two special performances.

More information can be found at https://omahaplayhouse.com/productions/the-play-that-goes-wrong/.

 

Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
