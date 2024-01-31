What Can Possibly Go Wrong? All of It! Susie Baer Collins Talks About “The Play That Goes Wrong” on KIOS-FM

The Omaha Community Playhouse (OCP) has opened a hysterical farce that is fun for everyone. “The Play That Goes Wrong” runs through February 18th. Co-Artistic Director of OCP and the director of this Tony Award Winning play, Susie Baer Collins, chatted with Mike Hogan about putting a show like this together. And working safely with one of the most important characters in the show…The set!

A masterpiece of malfunction, “The Play That Goes Wrong” is the can’t-miss theatrical experience of the season. OCP will offer an audio-described performance of “The Play That Goes Wrong” for those who are blind or visually impaired on Saturday, Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m. They will also offer an American Sign Language-interpreted performance of the show on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m. Please contact the OCP Box Office at (402) 553-0800 if you are interested in either of these two special performances.

More information can be found at https://omahaplayhouse.com/productions/the-play-that-goes-wrong/.

