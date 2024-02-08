Child Saving Institute Has Been Helping Families For More Than 131 Years, CEO Jaymes Sime Chats on KIOS-FM

For more than 131 years, the Child Saving Institute has worked to provide diverse programs and services, build strong families and communities, and offer a spectrum support for the people they serve. They seek to champion children and families by providing the mental, emotional, and physical spaces they need to feel empowered and to thrive. This human services organization focuses on the prevention, intervention, and treatment of child abuse, neglect, and trauma. And they complete that mission with the support of their trained staff, volunteers, and generous donors.

President and CEO Jaymes Sime spent some time with Mike Hogan on the “Live & Local” segment to discuss the very important work being done on a daily basis at the Child Saving Institute as well as his personal and lifelong connection to charity work.

More information about how you can assist or if you need help can be found at https://childsaving.org/.