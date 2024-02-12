© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Bellevue University and Omaha EITC Coalition Offering Free Tax Preparation, Patrick Callan Explains it All on KIOS-FM

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published February 12, 2024 at 11:52 AM CST
Bellevue University’s College of Business is partnering up with the Omaha EITC Coalition again to help local residents with their tax preparations. Tax preparation assistance will be available on Saturdays starting February 17th through April 8th on the university’s main campus at the Freeman Lozier Library on an appointment basis.

Bellevue University Associate Accounting Professor Patrick Callan spoke with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” about the program, why they do this, what each client needs to bring to the appointment, and that it is imperative to have an appointment!

More information can be found at www.OmahaEITC.org.

