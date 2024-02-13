Magdalene Omaha is Fighting Sex Trafficking in Omaha, Teresa Houser Explains How on KIOS-FM

Their mission is critical - offer comprehensive, individualized support for survivors of sex trafficking to help them achieve freedom from violence, trauma, and addiction. And it is sad, as well as shocking, how often Magdalene Omaha is called upon to engage in that mission to help local people escape the sex trafficking world.

Teresa Houser is the Founder and CEO of Magdalene Omaha. During this two-part interview with Mike Hogan, she talks about the serious and diverse work being done. She also introduces us to Audrey Durand, who has been through several of the programs and is now a program coordinator helping others achieve the freedom she enjoys today.

To volunteer, donate, or if you need help escaping “the life” go to the website www.Magdaleneomaha.org. Help is waiting, all you need to do is ask.