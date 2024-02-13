© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Magdalene Omaha is Fighting Sex Trafficking in Omaha, Teresa Houser Explains How on KIOS-FM

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published February 13, 2024 at 8:29 AM CST

Their mission is critical - offer comprehensive, individualized support for survivors of sex trafficking to help them achieve freedom from violence, trauma, and addiction. And it is sad, as well as shocking, how often Magdalene Omaha is called upon to engage in that mission to help local people escape the sex trafficking world.

Teresa Houser is the Founder and CEO of Magdalene Omaha. During this two-part interview with Mike Hogan, she talks about the serious and diverse work being done. She also introduces us to Audrey Durand, who has been through several of the programs and is now a program coordinator helping others achieve the freedom she enjoys today.

To volunteer, donate, or if you need help escaping “the life” go to the website www.Magdaleneomaha.org. Help is waiting, all you need to do is ask.

 
Tags
Live and Local "Live & Local"live and localKIOS NewsNewsSex Trafficking in NebraskaSex Trafficking in the United Statessexual abuseAddiction recovery programs
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan