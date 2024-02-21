DCHD’s Phil Rooney Talks About Many of the Services Provided, Including the Overdose Fatality Review Team, on KIOS-FM

To protect, promote, and prioritize the health of the entire community in order to create and maintain a healthy, vibrant, and resilient community for everyone, everywhere. That’s a tall order and great responsibility undertaken every day by the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD).

Phil Rooney is the Resource Specialist at DCHD and during his two-part interview with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” he discussed the many areas in which DCHD is involved. From food and preparedness to testing, immunization, WIC, and statistics, DCHD works hard every single day to make our lives better.

More information and resources can be found at https://www.douglascountyhealth.com/.