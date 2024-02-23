“Come to the CABARET” at Omaha Community Playhouse! Director Alex Rodriguez Chats About the Iconic Show

Cabaret is one of the most groundbreaking musicals of the 20th Century. Set in Germany as the Nazi party gains power, the iconic Emcee welcomes audiences to the seedy world of the Kit Kat Klub. This show is the winner of 12 Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Revival. And it opens at Omaha Community Playhouse (OCP) tonight and runs through March 30th.

OCP’s Co-Artistic Director, Alex Rodriguez, directed and choreographed this show. He also spent a little time with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to discuss the importance of exploring this dark time in human history and the strength of the human spirit to overcome a growing culture of hate.

Information about show times and tickets can be found at https://omahaplayhouse.com/productions/cabaret/.

OCP will offer an American Sign Language-interpreted and an audio-described performance of Cabaret on Saturday, March 9 at 7:30 p.m. Please contact the OCP Box Office at (402) 553-0800 if you are interested in ASL interpretation or audio-descriptive services for an upcoming production.