© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Steelhouse Omaha is a Year Old and Celebrating in Grand Style! Erika Hansen Explains on KIOS-FM

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published February 26, 2024 at 11:37 AM CST
-

So hard to believe that Steelhouse Omaha has just completed its first year of existence. The live music/comedy venue managed by Omaha Performing Arts (O-pa) immediately filled a void that has now brought in national talents that would not have stopped in Omaha before this venue was built.

Erika Hansen, VP of Commercial Entertainment for O-pa, spoke with Mike Hogan about the genesis of Omaha’s newest, versatile entertainment venue. Steelhouse Omaha is ready to celebrate this first year, and that celebration is also be a big deal. Duran Duran is coming to town for the anniversary.

More information about other concerts and comedians coming to Omaha is available at https://steelhouseomaha.com/.

 

-
Tags
Live and Local "Live & Local"live and localKIOS NewsNewsO-PAOmaha Performing Arts
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan