Steelhouse Omaha is a Year Old and Celebrating in Grand Style! Erika Hansen Explains on KIOS-FM

So hard to believe that Steelhouse Omaha has just completed its first year of existence. The live music/comedy venue managed by Omaha Performing Arts (O-pa) immediately filled a void that has now brought in national talents that would not have stopped in Omaha before this venue was built.

Erika Hansen, VP of Commercial Entertainment for O-pa, spoke with Mike Hogan about the genesis of Omaha’s newest, versatile entertainment venue. Steelhouse Omaha is ready to celebrate this first year, and that celebration is also be a big deal. Duran Duran is coming to town for the anniversary.

More information about other concerts and comedians coming to Omaha is available at https://steelhouseomaha.com/.