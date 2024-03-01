Applications for Six $10,000 Populus Fund Grants Are Now Open, Patrick Mainelli From “The Union” Discusses Details

The Union for Contemporary Art strengthens the cultural and social landscape of the community by using the arts as a vehicle to inspire positive social change. And they also manage the Populus Fund.

As Patrick Mainelli discussed on “Live & Local” applications are now being accepted by artists for the Populus Fund. Founded in 2020, Populus Fund is a regranting initiative organized by The Union, through the generous support of The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts in order to support innovative artist projects regionally. In 2024, Populus Fund will award a total of six $10,000 projects proposed by artists or artist groups working outside established institutions.

Applications are open today, March 1st. Information about how to apply can be found at https://www.u-ca.org/populusfund.

There are many programs available at The Union for Contemporary Art such as Fellowship, Exhibition, Co-Op Studios, Youth Engagement, Performing Arts, Abundance Garden, and Neighborhood Arts. More information on these programs, shows, and more can be found at https://www.u-ca.org/.