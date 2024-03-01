“The Children of Willesden Lane” Author Shares Book & Music at Holland Center on March 28, Pam Monsky and Jane Nesbit Explain

The Jewish Community Relations Council (JCRC) here in Omaha is partnering with the Institute for Holocaust Education (IHE) on an extraordinary project centered on the memoir “The Children of Willesden Lane.” The project includes two performances at the Holland Performing Arts Center on March 28th for local middle school students as well as the general public by Mona Golabek, the author of the book.

Pam Monsky, from JCRC, and Jane Nesbit, from IHE, joined Mike Hogan, from KIOS-FM, to discuss this very special set of performances and the great work being done by both organizations.

More information about the performances and the IHE can be found at https://ihene.org/.

Additional information on the JCRC is available at https://www.jewishomaha.org/inspire-change/jcrc/.