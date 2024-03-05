Drink Wine, Eat Food, Change Lives - Mark Gudgel Explains the Philanthropic Mission of VinNEBRASKA on KIOS-FM

Every three years, VinNEBRASKA chooses a charity to support for that term of time. Over the past thirty years, vinNEBRASKA has raised more than six million dollars for charities including the Ronald McDonald House, Partnership 4 Kids, Easter Seals, Girls Inc., the Omaha Public Library Foundation, Omaha Hearing School for Children, Inc., All Our Kids, KVNO Public Radio, and the Omaha Public Schools Foundation.

In 2021, the vinNEBRASKA Dave Deao Memorial Scholarship was established in the culinary arts program at Metropolitan Community College, and offered a full ride scholarship to aid one Nebraska Youth in pursuing a culinary arts degree.

Beginning in 2022, vinNEBRASKA partnered with the Stephen Center to help raise money for their important work. And to that end, the annual two night celebration of premier wines and nationally recognized winemakers event will take place April 5th and 6th. The funds raised will benefit the Stephen Center.

VinNEBRASKA board president Mark Gudgel joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to explain how the organization works, their philanthropic mission, and the satisfaction of doing good while enjoying fine wine and food.

More information on the event and the organization can be found at https://vinnebraska.com/.