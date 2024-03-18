An Opera Singer’s Facial Cancer & Recovery is Discussed at The Kaneko, Mark Gilbert Gives Preview of the Evening on KIOS-FM

On the evening of Friday, March 29th, 6:00 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.), The Kaneko is hosting a book talk presentation. Dr. Mark Gilbert will be speaking with the author of the book, “REARRANGED: An Opera Singer’s Facial Cancer and Life Transposed” by Kathleen Watt.

Mark chatted recently on the “Live & Local” program to Mike Hogan about the catastrophic damage this cancer caused and the miraculous healing that can occur when physicians and patients are working together toward the same goals.

The event is free and open to the public, however, reservations are highly recommended and can be acquired at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rearranged-an-opera-singers-facial-cancer-life-transposed-kathleen-watt-registration-842070584787?aff=oddtdtcreator