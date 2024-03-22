SNAP! Productions Opens “5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche” on April 5, Director Kaitlyn Rudeen Discusses on KIOS-FM

SNAP! Productions is opening a new show at the Ghost Light Theatre. “5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche” opens on April 5th. Director Kaitlyn Rudeen joined Mike Hogan on the “Live & Local” segment to discuss this clever show and the impact it still has today. She also talks about her long personal history with this show from its inception.

More information about performance times can be found at https://www.snapproductions.com/