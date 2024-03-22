© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

SNAP! Productions Opens “5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche” on April 5, Director Kaitlyn Rudeen Discusses on KIOS-FM

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published March 22, 2024 at 12:31 PM CDT
-

SNAP! Productions is opening a new show at the Ghost Light Theatre. “5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche” opens on April 5th. Director Kaitlyn Rudeen joined Mike Hogan on the “Live & Local” segment to discuss this clever show and the impact it still has today. She also talks about her long personal history with this show from its inception.

More information about performance times can be found at https://www.snapproductions.com/

 
