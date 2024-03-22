© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Using “Next Generation” Farming Techniques, Whispering Roots is Feeding & Teaching Folks in Need – Greg Fripp Explains

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published March 22, 2024 at 11:40 AM CDT
-

According to Feeding America, 34,570 children in the Omaha metropolitan area are “Food Insecure.” In addition, 40% of all children living in North Omaha are “Food Insecure.” Live Well Omaha states that over half of all children in the affected areas reported “rarely” eating fresh fruits and vegetables.

Established in 2010, Whispering Roots, Inc. is an award winning, IRS certified 501(c)3 organization that is dedicated to bringing healthy fresh food, nutrition education, innovative agriculture techniques and Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (S.T.E.M.) education to students and residents living in urban and rural socially and economically underserved communities.

Greg Fripp is the founder and CEO of Whispering Roots and he took the time to chat with Mike Hogan during this two-part interview to introduce “Live & Local” to the very important and unique work that Whispering Roots accomplishes.

On Friday, May 3rd, the Taco Fest 2024 fundraiser will take place. Information about that event as well as how you can help Whispering Roots continue this important work is available at their website https://www.whisperingroots.org/.

 

Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan