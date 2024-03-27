© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

“Voices of Vietnam” Lunch and Learn is on 3/28/24 – JR Richardson Talks About This Rare Chance for Cross-Generational Chat

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published March 27, 2024 at 9:24 AM CDT
The Bellevue University Military Veterans Service Center (MVSC) is having a lunch and learn tomorrow, March 28th. "Voices of Vietnam," runs from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the Hitchcock Humanities Center/Criss Auditorium on our campus (1040 Bruin Blvd., Bellevue, Nebraska 68005).

JR Richardson, Director of the MVSC, spoke with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” about this important discussion. This event offers attendees a chance to engage directly with veterans who served in the Vietnam War. The panel, comprising veterans from various branches of the United States Military, will offer firsthand accounts, sharing their experiences and insights from their time in Vietnam.

The "Voices of Vietnam" event is open to the general public and the Bellevue University community. However, attendees are encouraged to register for the event here. https://bellevue.libcal.com/event/11664879

The session will be available for in-person and online attendees.

More information can be found at https://news.bellevue.edu/bellevue-university-to-host-voices-of-vietnam-lunch--learn-event/

 

