“Voices of Vietnam” Lunch and Learn is on 3/28/24 – JR Richardson Talks About This Rare Chance for Cross-Generational Chat

The Bellevue University Military Veterans Service Center (MVSC) is having a lunch and learn tomorrow, March 28th. "Voices of Vietnam," runs from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the Hitchcock Humanities Center/Criss Auditorium on our campus (1040 Bruin Blvd., Bellevue, Nebraska 68005).

JR Richardson, Director of the MVSC, spoke with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” about this important discussion. This event offers attendees a chance to engage directly with veterans who served in the Vietnam War. The panel, comprising veterans from various branches of the United States Military, will offer firsthand accounts, sharing their experiences and insights from their time in Vietnam.

The "Voices of Vietnam" event is open to the general public and the Bellevue University community. However, attendees are encouraged to register for the event here. https://bellevue.libcal.com/event/11664879

The session will be available for in-person and online attendees.

More information can be found at https://news.bellevue.edu/bellevue-university-to-host-voices-of-vietnam-lunch--learn-event/