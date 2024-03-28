Project Project is the Place Place to Exhibit Art, Co-Founder Joel Damon Explains on KIOS-FM

Project Project is an independent, DIY contemporary arts space in South Omaha, Nebraska. Its sole mission is to say “YES” to the region’s exceptional makers and doers as much as possible. It is one big experiment in sharing, the giving of time, energy, space, and money to artists so they can freely make or do.

Project Project shares opportunities for the community to experience and engage artists and their work. The space hosts new visual art exhibitions on the second Friday of every month as well as public lectures and performances.

Project Project was founded by Joel Damon and Josh Powell in 2014. Joel Damon spent a little time chatting with Mike Hogan about the space, the mission, and an upcoming fundraiser called, “$100 Art Sale” which happens on Saturday, April 6th at noon. Details about the event, how to reserve the space for your show, and Project Project history can be found at https://projectprojectomaha.com/