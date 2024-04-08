© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Rosey Higgs, From Nonprofit Association of the Midlands, Discusses the 7th Annual Central Nebraska Nonprofit Conference

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published April 8, 2024 at 3:53 PM CDT
Helping nonprofits help their communities, the Nonprofit Association of the Midlands (NAM) is the only membership organization in the state dedicated exclusively to working with nonprofits in the Midlands. By connecting organizations with information, education, advocacy and collaboration, they help members focus their energy on the people and communities they serve.

Director of Programs, Rosey Higgs chatted with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” about a huge event for nonprofits on April 9th and 10th. The Nonprofit Association of the Midlands hosts the Central Nebraska Nonprofit Conference, a statewide event for Nebraska nonprofits.

Marking its seventh year, the conference will feature thought-provoking sessions covering a spectrum of topics in the nonprofit landscape, including AI, donor, funder and volunteer engagement, and many more topics.

More information about the conference can be found at https://www.nonprofitam.org/events/EventDetails.aspx?id=1833880.

More information about NAM is available at https://www.nonprofitam.org/.

 

Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
