Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Comedian Tom Papa is at Steelhouse Omaha on April 27th and His Full-Length Interview is Right Here on KIOS-FM Today

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published April 19, 2024 at 7:44 AM CDT
He is an author, actor, radio and podcast host, as well as an extremely funny comedian. Tom Papa is at Steelhouse Omaha on April 27th and Omaha gets the chance to see him live!

Tom took a little time out of his busy, bigshot entertainment schedule to chat with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local.” This full length interview has stories of his dealings with the likes of Robert De Niro, Jerry Seinfeld, and others. He also talked about his creative process and work in the industry. If you want to hear the abridged interview that aired on 91.5 KIOS-FM, that is at the bottom of this post. Either way, you get a chance to meet this very funny guy!

Information on tickets and show times is at https://steelhouseomaha.com/events/tom-papa/

Information and funny bits on Tom Papa are on https://tompapa.com/

 

The Broadcast Version of the "Live & Local" Interview with Comedian Tom Papa
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
