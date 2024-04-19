Comedian Tom Papa is at Steelhouse Omaha on April 27th and His Full-Length Interview is Right Here on KIOS-FM Today

He is an author, actor, radio and podcast host, as well as an extremely funny comedian. Tom Papa is at Steelhouse Omaha on April 27th and Omaha gets the chance to see him live!

Tom took a little time out of his busy, bigshot entertainment schedule to chat with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local.” This full length interview has stories of his dealings with the likes of Robert De Niro, Jerry Seinfeld, and others. He also talked about his creative process and work in the industry. If you want to hear the abridged interview that aired on 91.5 KIOS-FM, that is at the bottom of this post. Either way, you get a chance to meet this very funny guy!

Information on tickets and show times is at https://steelhouseomaha.com/events/tom-papa/

Information and funny bits on Tom Papa are on https://tompapa.com/

