Artist Frida Kahlo Celebrated in Opera Omaha’s “El último sueño de Frida y Diego,” Stephanie Sanchez Explains

Opera Omaha is presenting “El último sueño de Frida y Diego” (The Last Dream of Frida and Diego) on May 3rd and May 5th at the Orpheum Theater. This is a Spanish-language opera by Gabriela Lena Frank and Nilo Cruz and imagines the reconciliation of famous Mexican artist Frida Kahlo and muralist, Diego Rivera. On Día de los Muertos, Diego calls to his deceased wife in the underworld. Frida hesitates, recalling her life of physical and emotional pain, but decides to go back to earth for 24 hours, to return to her art. Together, Frida and Diego journey through their world of art, pain, and passion. As Diego dies, Frida assists him into the world of the dead.

Stephanie Sanchez is singing the role of Frida Kahlo and she joined Mike Hogan for a chat on “Live & Local” to discuss the role, her approach to the work, and the huge honor it is to play such an iconic, historical person.

Shows are May 3rd at 7:30 p.m. and May 5th at 2:00 p.m. More information and tickets can be found at https://www.operaomaha.org/season-tickets/current-season/2324-season/el-ulitimo-sueno-de-frida-y-diego