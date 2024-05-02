© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Kids Can Community Center’s “Can Do Awards Luncheon” Puts Spotlight on Quality Childcare and Mentoring

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published May 2, 2024 at 9:36 AM CDT
Since 1908, Kids Can Community Center’s mission is to educate, engage, and inspire children through early childhood care and out-of-school experiences. They participate in Nebraska's Step Up To Quality program to ensure they provide high-impact programming for the youngest children.

During this “Live & Local” interview, Kids Can Community Center’s Chief Executive Officer, Robert Patterson, discussed the partnership with Collective for Youth and the after-school programs they provide as well as working with Mentor Nebraska. He also talked about the Can Do Awards Luncheon, which is today at the Scott Conference Center. During this fundraising luncheon, the accomplishments of both children and adults are celebrated.

If you missed the lunch, you still have the opportunity to help out by volunteering or making a donation at https://kidscan.org/.

 

