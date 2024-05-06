Get Back to the 80’s With Rave On’s “The Awesome 80’s Prom," Kimberly Hickman Explains How it Works

“The Awesome 80s Prom” is a step back in time to the raddest era ever! This interactive and totally tubular show invites you to tease your hair and rock your best 80s fashion for a blast from the past. “The Awesome 80s Prom” is an interactive theatrical show in the style of Tony 'n Tina's Wedding, set at Wanaget High's Senior Prom...in 1989! All of your favorite characters from your favorite '80s movies are at THE PROM from the Bad Boy (Ryan McGuigan) to the Captain of the Football Team (Raydell Cordell III) to the Heather's (Erin Stoll & Kaitlyn Rudeen).

The show takes place all around the venue - on stage, in the audience and even outside pre-show! The live PROM band, led by Emcee & Band Leader Johnny Hughes (Billy McGuigan) will be cranking out the best 80s hits! Director Kimberly Faith Hickman chatted with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” about this show, how the cast has been “rehearsing” improvisations, and the massive amount of fun to be had by all who attend.

The show runs at The Waiting Room and at the Rococo Theatre in Lincoln. The show runs through June 8th. Information on show times and tickets can be found at https://www.theomahaseries.com/prom.