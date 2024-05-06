© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Get Back to the 80’s With Rave On’s “The Awesome 80’s Prom," Kimberly Hickman Explains How it Works

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published May 6, 2024 at 11:51 AM CDT
-

“The Awesome 80s Prom” is a step back in time to the raddest era ever! This interactive and totally tubular show invites you to tease your hair and rock your best 80s fashion for a blast from the past. “The Awesome 80s Prom” is an interactive theatrical show in the style of Tony 'n Tina's Wedding, set at Wanaget High's Senior Prom...in 1989! All of your favorite characters from your favorite '80s movies are at THE PROM from the Bad Boy (Ryan McGuigan) to the Captain of the Football Team (Raydell Cordell III) to the Heather's (Erin Stoll & Kaitlyn Rudeen).

The show takes place all around the venue - on stage, in the audience and even outside pre-show! The live PROM band, led by Emcee & Band Leader Johnny Hughes (Billy McGuigan) will be cranking out the best 80s hits! Director Kimberly Faith Hickman chatted with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” about this show, how the cast has been “rehearsing” improvisations, and the massive amount of fun to be had by all who attend.

The show runs at The Waiting Room and at the Rococo Theatre in Lincoln. The show runs through June 8th. Information on show times and tickets can be found at https://www.theomahaseries.com/prom.

 

-

 
Tags
Live and Local "Live & Local"live and localKIOS NewsNewsRave On ProductionsBilly McGuigan
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan