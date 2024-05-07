Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.
The Farmers Market is Open at Both Locations, Maggie Winton Talks About Features, Hours, and Exciting New Vendors
The Omaha Farmers Market has opened for the season. Maggie Winton, Event Marketing Coordinator at VGA Fundraising & Events, discussed with Mike Hogan the duel locations (Old Market & Aksarben Village), some of the new items at the markets this year, the awards won by the market, and the benefits that SNAP recipients can receive at the Farmers Market.
More information can be found at https://omahafarmersmarket.com/.