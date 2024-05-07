© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

The Farmers Market is Open at Both Locations, Maggie Winton Talks About Features, Hours, and Exciting New Vendors

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published May 7, 2024 at 6:22 AM CDT
-

The Omaha Farmers Market has opened for the season. Maggie Winton, Event Marketing Coordinator at VGA Fundraising & Events, discussed with Mike Hogan the duel locations (Old Market & Aksarben Village), some of the new items at the markets this year, the awards won by the market, and the benefits that SNAP recipients can receive at the Farmers Market.

More information can be found at https://omahafarmersmarket.com/.
Tags
Live and Local "Live & Local"live and localKIOS NewsNewsfarmer's marketOmaha farmer's market
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan