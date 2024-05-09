Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.
It’s the 59th Annual Melodrama at the Florence Community Theater (Gasp, Boo, Cheer!), Cecilia Sass Chats About It
The Florentine Players, a local nonprofit community theater group, has premiered its 59th annual melodrama, “The Great Kowalski Road Trip: All Roads Lead To Florence.” The show runs through May 18th.
Show director Cecilia Sass spoke with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” about the tradition of these melodramas, this specific show, and what a gift it is to be a part of the Florentine Players.
More information and tickets can be found at https://florentineplayers.com/index.html.