Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

It’s the 59th Annual Melodrama at the Florence Community Theater (Gasp, Boo, Cheer!), Cecilia Sass Chats About It

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published May 9, 2024 at 12:17 PM CDT
-

The Florentine Players, a local nonprofit community theater group, has premiered its 59th annual melodrama, “The Great Kowalski Road Trip: All Roads Lead To Florence.” The show runs through May 18th.

Show director Cecilia Sass spoke with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” about the tradition of these melodramas, this specific show, and what a gift it is to be a part of the Florentine Players.

More information and tickets can be found at https://florentineplayers.com/index.html.

 
