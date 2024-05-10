Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.
100 Years and Still Going Strong, The Omaha Community Playhouse Will Deliver a Memorable Centennial Season
The Omaha Community Playhouse is 100 years old! To celebrate this centennial milestone, they have assembled a season to remember, with several regional premieres, a classic or two, and some fantastic musicals!
Co-artistic directors Susie Baer Collins and Alex Rodriguez joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to talk about this monumental season at the Omaha Community Playhouse.
More information and tickets can be found at https://omahaplayhouse.com/.