Voices in Alliance Theatre Company Opens “The Inheritance, Part 2” Tonight, Eric Grant-Leanna Discusses Show

Picking up where “Part One” ended, “The Inheritance, Part 2” takes its characters on roller-coaster journeys of self-discovery, self-deception, and self-destruction. The show opens on May 10th and runs through the 19th at the Bancroft Street Market, 2702 South 10th Street. Didn’t see Part One? No worries!

As Eric Grant-Leanna explained during his “Live & Local” chat with Mike Hogan, there will be a recap to start the show and there is a detailed synopsis of the first chapter on the Voices in Alliance website. That site is https://www.viaomaha.org/.