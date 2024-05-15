© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

African Culture Connection Hosting Day-Long Summit and Show at OPC, Charles Ahovissi Explains

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published May 15, 2024 at 1:01 PM CDT

African Culture Connection (ACC) empowers people of all ages with knowledge and understanding that deepens their connection with Africa’s rich cultural legacy and the global community. And to that end, there is a huge event on Saturday, May 18th.

Charles Ahovissi, Executive Director of ACC, spoke with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” about this all day event that includes meals, workshops, history, dancing, drumming and many other cultural activities. The entire day’s event is being hosted at the Omaha Community Playhouse.

More information can be found at https://africancultureconnection.org/.

 
