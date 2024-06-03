© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

The Blue Barn Theatre is 35 Years Old, Current Show “POTUS” is Timeless…And Funny! Kim Jubenville Explains

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published June 3, 2024 at 11:21 AM CDT
The Blue Barn Theatre is enjoying their 35th season! Kim Jubenville joined Mike Hogan on KIOS-FM’s “Live & Local” to chat about the theatre’s long history and the current farce, “POTUS.” Kim chatted about the timing, physicality, and fun had by audience and actors alike during this show.

The show runs through June 23rd. More information can be found at http://bluebarn.org/.

 
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
