The Blue Barn Theatre is 35 Years Old, Current Show “POTUS” is Timeless…And Funny! Kim Jubenville Explains
The Blue Barn Theatre is enjoying their 35th season! Kim Jubenville joined Mike Hogan on KIOS-FM’s “Live & Local” to chat about the theatre’s long history and the current farce, “POTUS.” Kim chatted about the timing, physicality, and fun had by audience and actors alike during this show.
The show runs through June 23rd. More information can be found at http://bluebarn.org/.