Film Streams Takes Pride in Celebrating “Pride Week 2024,” Marie Schuett Discusses the Six Day Festival

Film Streams is celebrating Pride Week with a series of films and shorts. “Pride Week 2024” starts June 7th and runs through the 12th. Marie Schuett, Director of Marketing for Film Streams, joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to discuss how this series has been curated in an ode to the myriad of ways love manifests, bridging hearts across spectrums of identity and expression.

Three films will be highlighted, “Portrait of Jason,” “The Way He Looks,” and “Rafiki.” More information regarding show times and tickets can be found at https://filmstreams.org/series/pride-week-2024.