Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

'Hello Dolly!' Says "Goodbye" to Omaha Community Playhouse’s First Century, Susie Baer Collins Discusses This Theatrical Classic

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published June 6, 2024 at 12:56 PM CDT
-

Omaha Community Playhouse is closing out its 99th season. And what a finale they have in store for you! Co-Artistic Director and Director of this final show of the season, Susan Baer Collins, chatted with KIOS-FM’s Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” about “Hello Dolly!” which opened on May 31st and runs through June 30th. This huge production is full of enormous sets, extravagant costumes, singing, dancing, and a huge cast. There’s no better way to close out OCP’s first century than with this wonderful night at the theatre.

Just imagine how their second century is going to start!

More information about times and tickets can be found at https://omahaplayhouse.com/productions/hello-dolly/.

 

 
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
