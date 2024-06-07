SNAP! Productions Opens ‘Heathers The Musical’ Tonight and One of Those Heathers Tells All on KIOS-FM

SNAP! Productions is opening their latest production, ‘Heathers The Musical” tonight at the Ghost Light Theatre. The show runs through June 23rd. Carly Frolio is an actress who plays Heather Chandler. She spent some time chatting with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” discussing the role, the production, and what she loves about theatre.

More information and tickets can be found at https://www.snapproductions.com/.