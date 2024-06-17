Omaha Symphony’s Ernest Richardson Celebrates 30 Years Conducting, Teaching, and Innovating in This Great City

Since 1993, he has laid the groundwork for and led in the development of the Omaha Symphony’s vaunted education and community engagement programs. A recipient of the 2016 Nebraska Governor’s Arts Award for Excellence in Arts Education, he has encouraged and supported countless young musicians. And he is the current Resident Conductor and Principal Pops Conductor for the Omaha Symphony. His name is Ernest Richardson and he is a very interesting person.

During this two-part interview celebrating his 30 years with the Omaha Symphony, Ernest shares some insights into how he grew up, his career path that led to Omaha, and how this past of his has shaped his strong passion for teaching and community outreach.

The full, podcast version of this interview with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” is at the top of the page. If you would like to hear the two parts that aired on 91.5 KIOS-FM, they are below.

For a peek at some other biographical notes, you can click here: https://www.omahasymphony.org/profile/ernest-richardson?utm_source=wordfly&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=4%2F29%2F24Newsletter&utm_content=version_A&promo=32258

Interview with Omaha Symphony Resident Conductor and Principal Pops Conductor Ernest Richardson-PART-1-Broadcast Version Interview with Omaha Symphony Resident Conductor and Principal Pops Conductor Ernest Richardson-PART-1-Broadcast Version Listen • 5:59

Interview with Omaha Symphony Resident Conductor and Principal Pops Conductor Ernest Richardson-PART-2-Broadcast Version Interview with Omaha Symphony Resident Conductor and Principal Pops Conductor Ernest Richardson-PART-2-Broadcast Version Listen • 5:59