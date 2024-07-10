Girls Inc. Omaha’s Candias Jones Discusses Programs, Progress, and the “Lunch For The Girls” Event on August 27th

Less than a year after taking the helm of Girls Inc. Omaha, Candias Jones joins Mike Hogan again on “Live & Local” to discuss the changes that have taken place over that past several months, the future she sees, plans for, and hopes for, as well as the 24th annual Lunch for the Girls!

Girls Inc. prepares girls for the world by providing opportunities and experiences that amplify their voices, build leadership skills, encourage risk-taking, and celebrate all-around fierceness. And they do that through generous donations, many with this annual luncheon event which will be held at the CHI Health Center Omaha (455 N. 10th St.) on Tuesday, August 27, 2024 from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. This year’s Featured Speaker is Nikki Giovanni who has written more than thirty volumes of poetry and prose, including several children’s books.

More information can be found at https://girlsincomaha.org/special-events/lunch-for-the-girls/ or at https://girlsincomaha.org/.

