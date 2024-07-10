© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Girls Inc. Omaha’s Candias Jones Discusses Programs, Progress, and the “Lunch For The Girls” Event on August 27th

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published July 10, 2024 at 12:10 PM CDT
-

Less than a year after taking the helm of Girls Inc. Omaha, Candias Jones joins Mike Hogan again on “Live & Local” to discuss the changes that have taken place over that past several months, the future she sees, plans for, and hopes for, as well as the 24th annual Lunch for the Girls!

Girls Inc. prepares girls for the world by providing opportunities and experiences that amplify their voices, build leadership skills, encourage risk-taking, and celebrate all-around fierceness. And they do that through generous donations, many with this annual luncheon event which will be held at the CHI Health Center Omaha (455 N. 10th St.) on Tuesday, August 27, 2024 from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. This year’s Featured Speaker is Nikki Giovanni who has written more than thirty volumes of poetry and prose, including several children’s books.

More information can be found at https://girlsincomaha.org/special-events/lunch-for-the-girls/ or at https://girlsincomaha.org/.
 

-
Tags
Live and Local "Live & Local"live and localKIOS NewsNewsGirls Inc. Omaha
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan