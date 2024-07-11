Better Business Bureau® is Hard at Work Battling Scams, Josh Planos Explains How & Alerts All to New Scam in Omaha

Scams are like a bad fungus, they keep growing and cause much harm. Whether it’s phishing, vishing, smishing, or pharming, the Better Business Bureau’s Josh Planos is on the case and working hard to inform and help stop these scams!

Josh joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to chat about these and other scams that the BBB has discovered. He also tells a frightening story of a parking scam right here in Omaha. And he defines those scam terms listed above.

To see what scams are lurking about, to report a scam perpetrated on you, or for other consumer protection resources go to https://www.bbb.org/local-bbb/bbb-of-midwest-plains.