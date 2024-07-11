© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Better Business Bureau® is Hard at Work Battling Scams, Josh Planos Explains How & Alerts All to New Scam in Omaha

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published July 11, 2024 at 10:37 AM CDT
-

Scams are like a bad fungus, they keep growing and cause much harm. Whether it’s phishing, vishing, smishing, or pharming, the Better Business Bureau’s Josh Planos is on the case and working hard to inform and help stop these scams!

Josh joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to chat about these and other scams that the BBB has discovered. He also tells a frightening story of a parking scam right here in Omaha. And he defines those scam terms listed above.

To see what scams are lurking about, to report a scam perpetrated on you, or for other consumer protection resources go to https://www.bbb.org/local-bbb/bbb-of-midwest-plains.

 

-
Tags
Live and Local "Live & Local"live and localKIOS NewsNewsBetter Business BureauBBBSOmaha.orgBBB Scott Mecham scholarshipscamscamsphone scamUtility Company Scams
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan