Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Enjoli & Timeless Return to Make Music at Miller Park This Saturday & Enjoli Chats About The Free Show on KIOS-FM

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published July 11, 2024 at 9:30 AM CDT
-

For the fourth year in a row, Music at Miller Park is presenting their free, community-sponsored outdoor summer concert series at the Miller Park Pavilion. The next show is on Saturday July 13th with headliners Enjoli & Timeless.

Enjoli spent a little time chatting with Mike Hogan on the “Live & Local” feature about the fantastic journey that has taken her on many travels and then returned her here to her roots, Omaha!

The park lawn opens at 5:00 p.m. preshow begins at 6:30 PM, and the show starts at 7:30 PM. More information can be found at https://o-pa.org/on-stage/music-at-miller-park.

 
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan