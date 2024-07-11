Enjoli & Timeless Return to Make Music at Miller Park This Saturday & Enjoli Chats About The Free Show on KIOS-FM

For the fourth year in a row, Music at Miller Park is presenting their free, community-sponsored outdoor summer concert series at the Miller Park Pavilion. The next show is on Saturday July 13th with headliners Enjoli & Timeless.

Enjoli spent a little time chatting with Mike Hogan on the “Live & Local” feature about the fantastic journey that has taken her on many travels and then returned her here to her roots, Omaha!

The park lawn opens at 5:00 p.m. preshow begins at 6:30 PM, and the show starts at 7:30 PM. More information can be found at https://o-pa.org/on-stage/music-at-miller-park.