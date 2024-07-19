“Always…Patsy Cline” is PART Theatre’s First Show in New Venue, Actress Kellyn Wooten Chats About This New Chapter

Performing Artists Repertory Theatre (PART Theatre) was formerly at the Crossroads Mall for a five year run. They now have a new home and are christening it with a wonderful production of ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE. Their new home is at Duchesne Academy, 3601 Burt Street, Omaha, Nebraska 68131.

The play is based on a true story of Patsy Cline's friendship with Houston housewife Louise Seger. Kellyn Wooten plays the title role of Patsy Cline. She took some time to chat with Mike Hogan on the “Live & Local” program to discuss the role, how she fell into getting it, and how this show has such an impact on audiences and performers alike. The show runs July 25th through July 28th.

More information about show times and tickets can be found at http://www.performingartistsrepertorytheatre.org/.