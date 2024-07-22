August 3rd & 4th is Omaha’s Open House with Free Tours at Historic Landmarks, Businesses, Creative Spaces-Maria Brady Explains

Open Omaha is a free metro-wide open house featuring dozens of local businesses, historic landmarks, sacred sites, creative spaces, and other hidden gems highlighting the uniqueness of our city. Even the KIOS-FM studios will be open for tours. Open Omaha is designed to convene and engage the community, celebrating the great diversity of spaces and places that make up the metro’s vibrant built environment. The event happens on the weekend of August 3rd and 4th.

Maria Brady, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Omaha By Design, spoke with Mike Hogan about this two-day event. She explained the history, opportunity to be a part of hosting at your favorite venue, and how to make the most out of this behind the scenes tour of the wonderful city.

More information and venue listings can be found at https://omahabydesign.org/openomaha/.