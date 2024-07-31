Omaha’s Own “Queen of Soul,” Kathy Tyree Joins Ananias Montague and Friends August 3rd at Miller Park!

The final installment of this summer’s Music at Miller Park concert series is this Saturday, August 3rd. And you can soak in the irresistible music of Kathy Tyree, Ananias Montague & Friends at the free Music at Miller Park show!

Kathy Tyree has been performing for 45 years and has been given the title of “Omaha’s Own Queen of Soul. Ananias is a powerhouse music director, singer, songwriter, instructor and author. Together, it’ll be a perfect summer concert filled with a mix of R&B, soul, pop, rock, musical theatre, and a sprinkle of gospel.

Park lawn opens at 5:00 p.m., music opener at 6:00 p.m. with the main event at 7:30 p.m.

More information can be found at https://o-pa.org/on-stage/music-at-miller-park