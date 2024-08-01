© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Nebraska Crossroads Music Festival Brings 7 Days of World Class Music to Omaha and Lincoln Aug. 4-11

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published August 1, 2024 at 11:49 AM CDT
Since 2019, the Nebraska Crossroads Music Festival has celebrated the many cultural groups that call Nebraska home, through world-class performances, eye-opening workshops, transcendental jam-sessions and all kinds of other events that celebrate Nebraska’s unique cultural environment.

Executive Director of Nebraska Crossroads Music Festival, Olga Smola, and the Artistic Director and Founder Erik Higgins chatted with Mike Hogan about this huge week of music across Nebraska. Events start in Lincoln and in Omaha on Sunday, August 4th and run through Sunday, August 11th at a variety of venues. All free for the public to enjoy. The musical talent has literally been gathered from around the world and from our local schools as students also get to play with world class musicians.

Details about the venues and times for this week long festival can be found at https://nebraskamusicfest.org/.

 

