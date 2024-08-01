Open Omaha Means Open Kitchen at ConAgra For the First Time Ever, Tom Frain Explains on KIOS-FM

Open Omaha is a free metro-wide open house featuring dozens of local businesses, historic landmarks, sacred sites, creative spaces, and other hidden gems highlighting the uniqueness of our city. Open Omaha is designed to convene and engage the community, celebrating the great diversity of spaces and places that make up the metro’s vibrant built environment.

For the first time ever, ConAgra Brands is opening their R+D test kitchens to the public as part of Open Omaha on August 3rd and 4th. While one may have visions of Marie Callender, Chef Boyardee, Orville Redenbacher, or even Slim Jim himself cooking in the Research and Development kitchens, they are actually run by Senior Director of Culinary at ConAgra, Tom Frain. Tom joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to discuss the process of how a recipe is tested, choosing the foods and meals that get to your local stores, and that visitors this weekend get to sample some of the fruits of these test kitchens. Tom invites everyone to stop by the kitchens at Six ConAgra Drive on Saturday and Sunday!

More information can be found at https://omahabydesign.org/openomaha/ or https://www.readyseteat.com/our-culinary-chefs.