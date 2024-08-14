Hot Weather Returns by End of Week, Omaha Could Face “Ozone Action Days” Again-MAPA’s Sue Cutsforth Explains

The Metropolitan Area Planning Agency (MAPA) exists to promote and preserve the quality of life for a more happy, healthy and vibrant region. As a forum for inter-governmental cooperation, they are positioned uniquely to fill in the gaps as connectors, facilitators, advisors, implementers, with a big picture vision and an everyday attention to detail.

When the temperatures rise, so do ground-level ozone concentrations. Elevated ozone concentrations may pose a risk to the health of those with chronic respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis. MAPA Information Officer Sue Cutsforth explains what that means and what we can do to help keep those levels down.

More information can be found at https://mapacog.org/.