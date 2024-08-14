© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Hot Weather Returns by End of Week, Omaha Could Face “Ozone Action Days” Again-MAPA’s Sue Cutsforth Explains

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published August 14, 2024 at 12:57 PM CDT
The Metropolitan Area Planning Agency (MAPA) exists to promote and preserve the quality of life for a more happy, healthy and vibrant region. As a forum for inter-governmental cooperation, they are positioned uniquely to fill in the gaps as connectors, facilitators, advisors, implementers, with a big picture vision and an everyday attention to detail.

When the temperatures rise, so do ground-level ozone concentrations. Elevated ozone concentrations may pose a risk to the health of those with chronic respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis. MAPA Information Officer Sue Cutsforth explains what that means and what we can do to help keep those levels down.

More information can be found at https://mapacog.org/.

 
Mike Hogan
