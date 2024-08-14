Shelterbelt Theatre is Back With a New Space and a New Play, Dan Wach Tells All on KIOS-FM

Shelterbelt Theatre is Omaha's home for new plays. Their mission is to provide a safe and nurturing environment in which to focus the development of original work and to provide for the practical education of writers, performing artists, creative and technical staff, and the general public in the art and science of moving an idea from the mind to the stage.

They also have a new performance space in the historic Omar baking building at 44th and Nicholas! Executive Director Dan Wach spoke with Mike Hogan about the search for the space and the excitement surrounding their season opening production of 'Democracy Sucks *unless we can fix it' by Monica Bauer. The show opens August 22nd and runs through September 8th.

Information on tickets and show times can be found at https://www.shelterbelt.org/.