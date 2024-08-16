© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Nonprofit Association of the Midlands Releases the “Nonprofit Salary and Benefits Report”-Anne Hindery Discusses

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published August 16, 2024 at 1:11 PM CDT
-

Nonprofit Association of the Midlands (NAM) strengthens the collective voice, leadership, and capacity of nonprofits to enrich the quality of community life throughout Nebraska and Western Iowa. Last year, charitable nonprofits in Nebraska reported significant difficulties with staff retention and filling vacancies due to salary competition, budget constraints and burnout. These challenges can result in service delivery delays and a decline in donations. Turnover rate nearly 30%.

To help nonprofits overcome challenges with a workforce shortage, the Nonprofit Association of the Midlands (NAM) has issued a Nonprofit Salary and Benefits Report after surveying 692 nonprofits across Nebraska and southwest Iowa. In an ever-changing nonprofit landscape, the report shares custom, local and actionable survey data that nonprofits can utilize to be more competitive to attract and retain talent.

NAM CEO Anne Hindery spoke with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” about the report, the trends it highlights, and how organizations can get a copy to help with their retention/recruiting planning.

More information can be found at https://www.nonprofitam.org/.

 
Tags
Live and Local "Live & Local"live and localKIOS NewsNewsNonprofit Association of the Midlands (NAM)
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan