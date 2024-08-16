Nonprofit Association of the Midlands Releases the “Nonprofit Salary and Benefits Report”-Anne Hindery Discusses

Nonprofit Association of the Midlands (NAM) strengthens the collective voice, leadership, and capacity of nonprofits to enrich the quality of community life throughout Nebraska and Western Iowa. Last year, charitable nonprofits in Nebraska reported significant difficulties with staff retention and filling vacancies due to salary competition, budget constraints and burnout. These challenges can result in service delivery delays and a decline in donations. Turnover rate nearly 30%.

To help nonprofits overcome challenges with a workforce shortage, the Nonprofit Association of the Midlands (NAM) has issued a Nonprofit Salary and Benefits Report after surveying 692 nonprofits across Nebraska and southwest Iowa. In an ever-changing nonprofit landscape, the report shares custom, local and actionable survey data that nonprofits can utilize to be more competitive to attract and retain talent.

NAM CEO Anne Hindery spoke with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” about the report, the trends it highlights, and how organizations can get a copy to help with their retention/recruiting planning.

More information can be found at https://www.nonprofitam.org/.