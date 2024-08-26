© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Opera Omaha Opening Outdoors, There’s Also Art Openings, Conversations, and Operas - Katrina Thurman Explains

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published August 26, 2024 at 11:55 AM CDT
-

The Director of Artistic Administration for Opera Omaha, Katrina Thurman, spent some time with Mike Hogan on the “Live & Local” feature to discuss what behind-the-scenes work goes on during the off-season and she gives a preview of the spectacular 24-25 season.

The whole thing kicks off with “Opera Outdoors” on September 6th. This FREE, family-friendly opera concert, which has become a community favorite, is held at Midtown Crossing’s Turner Park and includes some of opera’s greatest hits and has activities for the kids. It is a great night of music and entertainment.

More information can be found at https://www.operaomaha.org/season-tickets/current-season/2425-season/opera-outdoors-2024.
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan