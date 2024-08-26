Opera Omaha Opening Outdoors, There’s Also Art Openings, Conversations, and Operas - Katrina Thurman Explains

The Director of Artistic Administration for Opera Omaha, Katrina Thurman, spent some time with Mike Hogan on the “Live & Local” feature to discuss what behind-the-scenes work goes on during the off-season and she gives a preview of the spectacular 24-25 season.

The whole thing kicks off with “Opera Outdoors” on September 6th. This FREE, family-friendly opera concert, which has become a community favorite, is held at Midtown Crossing’s Turner Park and includes some of opera’s greatest hits and has activities for the kids. It is a great night of music and entertainment.

More information can be found at https://www.operaomaha.org/season-tickets/current-season/2425-season/opera-outdoors-2024.