Omaha Symphony Season to Include Hip-Hop, Movies, Classics, and Magic…Literally Magic! Dani Meier Explains

With a mission to enrich people’s lives through the exhilarating experience of live orchestral music, the Omaha Symphony achieves that target through so many different ways. To discuss the mission and how they accomplish it, this “Live & Local” guest performs double duty as musician and a part of management. Dani Meier is VP of Artistic Administration and a section Double Bassist at the Omaha Symphony. She programs and coordinates repertoire, artists, and conductors during the day, and sits with the low strings in the evening – a combination that makes her very happy.

She chatted with Mike Hogan about the upcoming season, how to play the bass, and some other fun topics. More information about the Omaha Symphony can be found at https://www.omahasymphony.org/.