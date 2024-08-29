© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

MAPA Seeks Public Input on “Safe Streets for All” Community Survey, Jim Boerner Explains

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published August 29, 2024 at 11:44 AM CDT
-

The Metropolitan Area Planning Agency (MAPA) is reaching out to those in the Greater Omaha-Council Bluffs area for input on identifying unsafe areas on roads and streets as part of its “Safe Streets for All” (SS4A) project. This community-driven initiative aims to improve traffic safety through direct feedback from the public.

MAPA Transportation Planner Jim Boerner spoke with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” about how this works and the goals for the project as a whole, which includes reaching zero deaths and serious injuries on the nation’s highways, roads, and streets. Residents are encouraged to participate by using an interactive map to pinpoint areas of concern. Participants can specify whether their concerns are related to roads or intersections and indicate if they feel unsafe as drivers, pedestrians, cyclists, or in other capacities.

To participate in the survey or for more information, please visit https://mapacog.org/projects/ss4a/ or email safestreets@mapacog.org. Community input is valuable in shaping a safer transportation environment for all.

 
Mike Hogan
