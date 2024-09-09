© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

KIOS-FM Checks in With The Douglas County Health Department; What We Should Watch For & How To Prevent Illness

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published September 9, 2024 at 10:53 AM CDT
“To Protect, Promote, and Prioritize the Health of our Entire Community, leading to a Healthy, Vibrant, and Resilient Community for Everyone, Everywhere.” That’s the motto of the Douglas County Health Department. Public Information Officer Phil Rooney joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” for this two-part interview about how DCHD tracks the worldwide movement of diseases, when to share a potential danger, and the things we can do to stay healthy.

More information about numerous health and welfare related topics can be found at https://www.douglascountyhealth.com/.

 
Live and Local "Live & Local"live and localKIOS NewsNewshealth departmentdouglas county health department
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan