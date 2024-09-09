KIOS-FM Checks in With The Douglas County Health Department; What We Should Watch For & How To Prevent Illness

“To Protect, Promote, and Prioritize the Health of our Entire Community, leading to a Healthy, Vibrant, and Resilient Community for Everyone, Everywhere.” That’s the motto of the Douglas County Health Department. Public Information Officer Phil Rooney joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” for this two-part interview about how DCHD tracks the worldwide movement of diseases, when to share a potential danger, and the things we can do to stay healthy.

More information about numerous health and welfare related topics can be found at https://www.douglascountyhealth.com/.



