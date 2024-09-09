© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Radio Talking Book Service Celebrates 50 Years of Service, Bekah Jerde Discusses Accomplishments & Innovation

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published September 9, 2024 at 12:34 PM CDT
-

Radio Talking Book Service (RTBS) is celebrating 50 Years of Service in 2024! 50 Years of serving listeners with a mission to connect individuals who are blind, low vision, or print impaired to news, information, arts, and culture through the human voice and technology.

RTBS Executive Director Bekah Jerde chatted with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” about how the organization was founded in 1974 by Dr. Craig Fullerton. Back then it was called Radio Talking Book Network (RTBN) and was Nebraska’s Audio Companion and only radio reading service.

Over 80 volunteers read newspapers and magazines, and their diverse voices are broadcast across Nebraska and southwest Iowa over the radio and internet to the 11,967 listeners. As the years have rolled on, RTBS has added Listening Link, an educational reading service, providing audio versions of textbooks and course material necessary for academic success as well as their newest service, Audio Description (AD). AD is a partnership with community venues to provide equal access to programming and events through audio description services. From Broadway to ballet, trained describers provide live AD for theater performances, exhibits, parades, and more.

And right now, through the end of September, your donation will be doubled as RTBS has launched their $50,000 for 50 years campaign and is now halfway to their goal. https://rtbs.org/

You can join the celebration, raise a glass at the “RTBS: 50 Years of Service Celebration” at Benson Theatre on September 18th. It will be a night filled with stories about RTBS, past and present, programming highlights, and volunteer honors. For more information regarding our 50th Anniversary For Radio Talking Book Service, visit https://rtbs.org/rtbs50/ or call 402.572.3003.

And come for a tour of the RTBS studios during the Fall Open House on October 17.

 

 
Tags
Live and Local "Live & Local"live and localKIOS NewsNewsradio talking book serviceRTBS
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan